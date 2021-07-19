"In the six months since the attack, the Federalist Society leaders who sought to overturn the results of a free and fair election have faced virtually no consequences, and the organization itself has refused to condemn the insurrectionists in its ranks." https://t.co/ibaNAMsrFB
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 17, 2021
Where are the Society’s headquarters? Who are it’s leaders?
We’re finally getting around to the “Big Brother” question.
Who are it’s adherents and its enablers?
We know that the Federalist Society is among them.
Is “Big Brother” a corporation pretending to be a government, a government masquerading as a republic, or a combination of the two?
The corporatist Big Lie Party is trying to restrict voter participation across the country.
Who does that benefit?
It certainly isn’t the average American citizen.
What’s worse is that they packed the federal court system with rightwing ideologues! The supreme court is bad enough, but it’s the least of it.