The F-35 continues to amaze and astound in its ability to do everything except be a proper airplane. https://t.co/bA2mZR37Jk
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 19, 2021
One thought on “Business as usual”
So this is how the military spends that $735 billion in hard earned tax dollars we give them every year? Junk and more junk.
Let’s spend at least half of those tax dollars on a universal health care system and see how many lives can be saved.