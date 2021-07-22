It feels so weird to agree with Liz Cheney

Cheney indicates to @mkraju that Minority Leader McCarthy should not become speaker should Republicans take the majority, as he should not be third in line to the Presidency, given his rhetoric surrounding January 6th. pic.twitter.com/OAwRiDXF4p
— Morgan Rimmer (@morgan_rimmer) July 21, 2021
Liz Cheney defends Pelosi booting Banks & Jordan from the 1/6 committee:
"She rejected 2. One who may be a material witness to events that lead to that day… the other who disqualified himself by his comments over the last 24 hours demonstrating he's not taking this seriously" pic.twitter.com/OqhHLQyOvI
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 21, 2021
PELOSI’s response to McCarthy saying she’s playing politics. “Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that.”
(@LisaDNews asked the question)
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 21, 2021