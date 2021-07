Mark Kelly has a 9-point edge in approval rating over Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, per @DataProgress poll.

Crosstabs a lot more stark:

Among Democrats, the Kelly advantage is 53 (!) points. Among Republicans, though, it's Sinema by 33. pic.twitter.com/oRwPtv9KJD

— Idrees Kahloon (@imkahloon) July 20, 2021