Trump Backer and Long Time Buddy Tom Barrack Gets Heckled Before Pleading Not Guilty to UAE Lobbying Charges. “Traitor” Read the Signs as He Entered Courthouse. https://t.co/GCesTptZSq
— Fernando Oliver, Esq. (@Fernand46357857) July 26, 2021
Trump Backer and Long Time Buddy Tom Barrack Gets Heckled Before Pleading Not Guilty to UAE Lobbying Charges. “Traitor” Read the Signs as He Entered Courthouse. https://t.co/GCesTptZSq
— Fernando Oliver, Esq. (@Fernand46357857) July 26, 2021
One thought on “Yes, it is”
Billionaires don’t owe their allegiance to any particular country.
They owe allegiance to themselves only.