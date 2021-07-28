Seems like old times

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Even though I’m vaccinated, and even though I had two negative covid tests tests, I’m pretty sure I had a breakthrough infection of the delta variant a month ago. (I’d finally gotten back my sense of taste and smell, and just like that, it was gone again. It’s back now, though.) But it’s retriggered the long-covid fatigue, and it’s something I’d rather not go through. You don’t want it, either, so be careful and wear your masks! The viral load is 1000X greater than the original covid, it’s extremely contagious. (I still don’t know how I got it.)