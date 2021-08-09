“For the first time in the development of this whole story — it's clear there was an actual, cognizable plan to overturn the election," @chrislhayes says. "An actual strategy to get Donald Trump declared the winner.” https://t.co/srvPIo6qwt
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 7, 2021
One thought on “So much for the chaos theory”
The “Butterfly Effect” is a friend of mine.
This country is in a mess.
“Let me count the ways…”
Forgetaboutit. The list is too long.
The mess we’re in began in earnest 40 years ago with the election of Ronald “Conservative, Capitalist, Establishment” Raygun as president.
For all those 40 years the Conservative, Capitalist, Establishment has been running the government.
Not the Left or the Progressives or anyone else including Socialists.
The now defunct Republican Party was in-charge of the government for two thirds of the last 40 years, so they are the most guilty of and responsible for causing the mess that we are now in.
But, Democratic/Republicans like Clinton and the Capitalist Obama were helpful enablers.
The past 40 years of Raygunism culminated on January 6 when a corrupt, degenerate, Fascist, autocratic, Capitalist and Republican called Trump tried to overthrew the government in a coup with a little help from his friends.
So who do the Conservative, Capitalist, Establishment geniuses like Jim Clyburn send to our rescue?
Joe Biden who has been a Conservative, Capitalist, Establishment politician since he was first elected to the Senate 50 years ago.
Yeah team.