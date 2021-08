📹| #California’s #Dixie Fire now second-largest in state history

▪️The #wildfire has spanned 187,562 hectares and remains only 21 percent contained.

▪️At least 404 structures have been destroyed by the fire so far while more than 13,800 others are under threat. pic.twitter.com/Ne6eQcsQXl

