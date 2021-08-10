Judge asks why Capitol rioters are paying just $1.5 million for attack, while U.S. taxpayers will pay more than $500 million https://t.co/rAZQRQfFSq
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 9, 2021
One thought on “Seems like they got off easy”
“From each according to their means.”
Although the coup participants are a serious problem which needs to be addressed, those who plotted, planned and financed the coup on January 6 are the ones who should be forced to pay up. With money and jail time.
Starting with traitor Trump, FOX, Newsmax, OAN, Bannon, Hannity, Flynn, Hawley, Cruz, Books, Jordan, etc.