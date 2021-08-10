One thought on “Seems like they got off easy

  1. “From each according to their means.”

    Although the coup participants are a serious problem which needs to be addressed, those who plotted, planned and financed the coup on January 6 are the ones who should be forced to pay up. With money and jail time.
    Starting with traitor Trump, FOX, Newsmax, OAN, Bannon, Hannity, Flynn, Hawley, Cruz, Books, Jordan, etc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *