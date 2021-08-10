This is Siberia right now. Where temperatures reached up to 118 this summer. In Siberia. pic.twitter.com/fg2DJfOq53
— Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) August 9, 2021
This is Siberia right now. Where temperatures reached up to 118 this summer. In Siberia. pic.twitter.com/fg2DJfOq53
— Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) August 9, 2021
One thought on “Global searing”
Everything heats up, the ice caps melt, torrential rains come down and the flooding begins just as Nostradamus predicted.