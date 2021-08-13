Breaking: Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down from his daughter's conservatorship. https://t.co/XhTkGdr2kE
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 12, 2021
2 thoughts on “Britney, freed?”
This comes under the heading of “Be careful what you ask for.”
BS will go down in flames within 3 years.
Britney who?