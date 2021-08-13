GOP Strategist Arrested for Underage Sex Trafficking https://t.co/WQNH5rPuRM via @thedailybeast
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 12, 2021
GOP Strategist Arrested for Underage Sex Trafficking https://t.co/WQNH5rPuRM via @thedailybeast
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 12, 2021
One thought on “Always projection”
This sort of shit is widespread in the Party of the Big Lie.
Which is why General Mike Flynn’s QAnon blamed the Democrats for operating a pedophile sex trafficking ring that killed babies and drank their blood.
Don’t look here. Look over there.