Live updates: Biden defends decision to withdraw from Afghanistan after Taliban’s rapid return to power https://t.co/84V9edZIDI
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 16, 2021
One thought on “Speech”
Ever since the US signed onto the Truman Doctrine in 1947 we have:
fought 4 wars to a stalemate, Korea (3 years), Vietnam (16 years), Afghanistan (20 years) and Iraq (8 years); the Palestinian-Israel situation remains a festering wound; we’ve abused and neglected the Central American and African countries shamelessly; etc.
The Truman Doctrine lines up very nicely with the geopolitical goals of the Conservative, Capitalist, Establishment warmongers who have been in-charge of the United States foreign policy for the past 75 years.
Enough is enough.
Warmongers like Liz Cheney, they’ve been all or the media for the past 4 days, are dangerous to all living things.
Including the tens of thousands of dead soldiers that the Korean, Vietnam, Afghan and Iraq Wars have been responsible for.