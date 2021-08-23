I can’t even articulate my fury anymore. How fucking stupid can people be?
Larry Elder says today that if he is elected Governor of CA he will repeal all mask and vaccine mandates immediately. pic.twitter.com/RsOhae1mbJ
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 22, 2021
One thought on “Look at this bullshit”
Recall that our homegrown Taliban [GOP] is stuck with projection and deflection, as they have no agenda for the improvement of American lives. A common ploy is to examine their own current crop of dirty tricks and accuse ‘the Left’ of same. We saw this last summer during civil unrest events where boogaloo bois would infiltrate a peaceful protest and create chaos to generate a heavy-handed response from police, and then Fake News would blame antifa. Fast forward to the Jan 6 Insurrection, and the same spokespeople who got 2020 so wrong use the projection tactic to claim that antifa infiltrated a ‘peaceful’ trumpterrorist rally and caused all of the mayhem.
Recall as well that the Taliban USA and Fake News propaganda claimed that Dems and actual journalists were hyping Covid to make Trump look bad [as if he needed any help]. In this scenario, the projection came first and now the dirty tricks show up as they keep Covid transmissions alive to make Biden look bad. They don’t care about the lives ruined, they only care about their permanent minority rule. Seems counter-intuitive to be killing off their constituents, but watch the right-wing media blitz blaming the Biden admin for the upsurge.
The other clear example of GOP projection regards voter fraud. The more they cheat, the more they claim ‘the Left’ is cheating. Then they use the alleged [zero evidence] cheating to write laws to cheat even harder. Trump was correct that the 2020 election was rigged, he just fails to point out that it was rigged in his favor. A vote in Wyoming or N. Dakota carries 4x the weight of a vote in California due to the Electoral College. This creates a map with lots of Red surface area, representing a minority of the population.