You Wouldn’t Know It From the US News Coverage, But … https://t.co/AQfbIYDQyU via @TPM
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 22, 2021
One thought on “Maybe not as dire as we thought”
Why is most of the political class barking at Joe Biden?
His loudest critics are those who’ve been wrong about Afghanistan for the last 20 years.
Joe Biden is ending the war in Afghanistan.
Seven in ten Americans want the war to end.
Bush gloried in the illegal war that he started.
Obama didn’t have the cajones to end the war. Which he could have done 10 years ago, but chose instead to “surge” 100,000 troops into a useless and unwinnable war.
Trump-Pompeo signed a cynical agreement with the Taliban that would have eventually ended the war. Maybe.
But Joe Biden, to his credit, is ending the war in Afghanistan. (There won’t be thousands of Black Ops and CIA agents running around all over the country trying to start an insurrection or a civil war.)
President Joe Biden should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for ending this war.
Now wouldn’t that just frost the asses of Trump and the warmongers?