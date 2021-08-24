I was worried about this:
Dozens of Veterans groups pledged to confront “those who politicize the issue of refugee resettlement and condemn those who slander our Afghan allies to undermine support for their resettlement.”#VetsVsHate https://t.co/aEz5vbuDvg pic.twitter.com/4HEGLtiH7f
— Common Defense (@commondefense) August 23, 2021
One thought on “Great news”
We must stop illegally invading and occupying countries so that, in the end, we are forced to accommodate refugees that we ourselves create.
If all of these veterans groups want to help out, then they should stop signing up to fight in every war that the politicians start.