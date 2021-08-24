Pfizer approved by FDA

This is just the beginning. Expect more mandates to follow:
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Breaking News: The Pentagon will mandate Covid vaccines for 1.4 million active duty U.S. service members, following the FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. Follow for updates: https://t.co/SjdvX8Iwhb
New York City will mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for its more than 140,000 education department employees, offering no option to be tested instead https://t.co/LkLs5eJCly
Amid concerns over the surge of the Delta variant, Governor Phil Murphy has announced a new vaccine or testing mandate for all teachers and staff at NJ schools. https://t.co/sX1cXKA8pI
