Pfizer approved by FDA

This is just the beginning. Expect more mandates to follow:

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 23, 2021

Breaking News: The Pentagon will mandate Covid vaccines for 1.4 million active duty U.S. service members, following the FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. Follow for updates: https://t.co/SjdvX8Iwhb — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 23, 2021

New York City will mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for its more than 140,000 education department employees, offering no option to be tested instead https://t.co/LkLs5eJCly — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 23, 2021