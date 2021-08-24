NEW: Records reveal that California police sent an aircraft to search for a nonexistent "antifa bus" after reading rightwing conspiracy theories on Instagram and Facebook https://t.co/A18U2j8ev0
— Sam Levin (@SamTLevin) August 23, 2021
NEW: Records reveal that California police sent an aircraft to search for a nonexistent "antifa bus" after reading rightwing conspiracy theories on Instagram and Facebook https://t.co/A18U2j8ev0
— Sam Levin (@SamTLevin) August 23, 2021
One thought on “The invisible antifa bus”
According to MSNBC a group of “far-right Proud Boys” (let’s call them Fascists) engaged in a “gun battle with far-left anti-Fascists on the streets of downtown Portland, Oregon over the weekend.”
So…….the millions of US troops who fought against the Fascist Nazis in WW II were all far-leftists?
Anti-Fascists are not exclusively far-leftists. (If only they were.)
What they are is anti-Fascist.
MSNBC is pro-war and it shows.
Ditto for CNN.