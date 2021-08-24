One thought on “The invisible antifa bus

  1. According to MSNBC a group of “far-right Proud Boys” (let’s call them Fascists) engaged in a “gun battle with far-left anti-Fascists on the streets of downtown Portland, Oregon over the weekend.”

    So…….the millions of US troops who fought against the Fascist Nazis in WW II were all far-leftists?

    Anti-Fascists are not exclusively far-leftists. (If only they were.)
    What they are is anti-Fascist.

    MSNBC is pro-war and it shows.
    Ditto for CNN.

