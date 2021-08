sometimes i'm truly stunned by what i read in NYT.

today's example: front-page piece abt how in 2001 the Taliban were willing to surrender to the US, but the US refused.

the amazing part? George Bush's name is never mentioned once (!!) in the story; https://t.co/uBVIzYL5NP

— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 23, 2021