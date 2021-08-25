2 thoughts on “Psaki bomb

  1. Tony Blair has always been a bigot, a racist, a warmonger and lying sack of shit.
    Which is why he and Bush got along so well.
    “Birds of a feather stick together.”

  2. tony blair has always been a bigot, a racist, a warmonger and lying sack of shit.

    Also a twit. And a dubya fanboy/sycophant. But mainly a twit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *