Sure gonna miss her when she’s gone:
Asked about Tony Blair’s Afghanistan criticism, Jen Psaki says “The President has been in touch directly with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is the current leader of the UK.”
— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) August 24, 2021
2 thoughts on “Psaki bomb”
Tony Blair has always been a bigot, a racist, a warmonger and lying sack of shit.
Which is why he and Bush got along so well.
“Birds of a feather stick together.”
Also a twit. And a dubya fanboy/sycophant. But mainly a twit.