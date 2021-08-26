The press has Hillary’d Biden over this and they’ve managed to drive down his approval numbers and pump up his disapproval numbers. I guarantee you, the people who disapprove have no clear idea why, just that all the talking heads have been attacking him, “so there must be a reason.”
Ayup. https://t.co/V2ukcExAx2
— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) August 25, 2021
One thought on “Yep”
Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) is a warmonger.
You have to give the warmongers this: no matter how wrong they are, they just keep pushing forward. Sorta like the devil.
Over half of the American people want an end to American colonialism (Truman Doctrine).
American warmongers, most of whom are conservative Evangelical Christians, want a “small footprint, maybe 2000 or 3000 US troops” garrisoned around the globe.
In Afghanistan and Syria for example.
When the United States of America was an English colony only a small number of British soldiers (less then 10,000) were garrisoned around the colonies.
The English had a “small footprint” in America just like the Romans did in the countries that they colonized.
Every warmonger (colonist) who’s ever lived wants to lord over somebody(s) and bleed them dry while they talk about “free markets.”
Warmongers like Sasse, Moulton, Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Scarborough, Jake Tapper, etc., and everybody on FOX, Newsmax, OAN, and every member of the Big Lie Party espouses “freedom” while practicing the Black Arts.