NEW: NYC's largest police union plans to sue if COVID vaccine is mandated for NYPD.
"If the City attempts to impose a vaccine mandate on PBA members, we will take legal action to defend our members' right to make such personal medical decisions." https://t.co/r6SKTDPazc
— Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) August 25, 2021
2 thoughts on “Police unions are unAmerican”
Every police union in America is a Fascist organization run by right wing clowns.
These goons want to serve and protect by exposing any and everyone they come in contact with to Covid?
Wow – and I no longer felt protected anyway. Now this.
I seem to remember when they were all worried about getting HIV from the public back in the day.