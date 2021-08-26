Police unions are unAmerican

2 thoughts on “Police unions are unAmerican

  2. These goons want to serve and protect by exposing any and everyone they come in contact with to Covid?

    Wow – and I no longer felt protected anyway. Now this.

    I seem to remember when they were all worried about getting HIV from the public back in the day.

