Yeah, let’s see how that works out

"Psaki's exchanges w/Doocy drop into the conversation like bang snaps, crackling w/life, the gotcha almost always redirected to the junkyard.
"That’s in part because the questions reflect a right-wing consensus that hasn’t been exposed to any scrutiny." https://t.co/TTJLJdyf4l
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 28, 2021
The MIC long-knives are going after Joe Biden with a vengeance.
Trump, in the name of the United States of America, signed an agreement in 2020 with the Taliban promising to have zero troops in Afghanistan by May 1, 2021.
Biden honored that binding agreement.
There is abundant evidence which indicates that because JFK refused to play ball with the warmongers (MIC) on Vietnam he was assassinated.
The US installed, at great expense, a pro-Western President, Ghani, who, in the end, broke his word and ran away.
The US spent one trillion US taxpayer dollars standing up a 350,000 man army which, in the end, broke its promise by throwing down its weapons, stripping off its uniforms, and running away. (That is exactly what the Iraqi army did. The US sure is a slow-learner.)
What happened over the past 2 1/2 weeks in Afghanistan was inevitable and predictable.
Why then, are the warmongers (MIC) attacking Joe Biden so viciously? Has their Golden (Cash) Cow been smashed to pieces?
It all carries the stench of another attempted assassination. “Follow the money.”