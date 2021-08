Hola from New Orleans!👋 @WCKitchen team is safe after Hurricane #Ida…But no power here & maybe not for days or more! We already are serving hot pasta, sandwiches, fruit to hungry families…Also just delivered to Emergency Ops Center & cleanup crews in street! #ChefsForLouisiana pic.twitter.com/ivd58tjoqZ

— JosĂ© AndrĂ©s (@chefjoseandres) August 30, 2021