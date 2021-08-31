‘He’s a breath of fresh air’

~ susie

How many times have you heard that about Trump? Or “He’ll shake things up”? Sure, why not ask a random nurse’s aide to do your brain surgery? Wouldn’t that be a breath of fresh air?

One thought on “‘He’s a breath of fresh air’

  1. Trump did stir the pot, and all of the cacodemons from hell have floated to the surface.
    The incubus Ron Johnson for example.

