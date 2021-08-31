The end of the Forever War

NEWS: The US war in Afghanistan is over.
"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan," says Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command. "…the end of the nearly 20-year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after September 11, 2001." pic.twitter.com/fSxJptsbut
.@RichardEngel continues, calling Afghanistan withdrawal "worst capitulation of western values in our lifetimes" pic.twitter.com/g0M7CDrVRF
The US political press's utterly hysterical, contextless, bloodthirsty blitz of negative coverage of Biden's Afghanistan pullout has managed to drive his approval rating down, which the press will then use to justify its negative coverage. Just a disgusting performance.
