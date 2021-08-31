Remember that time Dana Loesch told her flying monkeys I’d threatened her children, and then I got death threats for a couple of weeks? She’s a real peach! Just kidding, she’s a sociopath.
Now the Washington Post did a fawning profile for their Style section, thus normalizing her violent rhetoric, and refused to run the comments from people who understand who she really is:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1432356942689685505.html
One thought on “Whitewashing Dana”
Is a seat in the WaPo editorial department going to be vacant soon?