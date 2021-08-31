Whitewashing Dana

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Remember that time Dana Loesch told her flying monkeys I’d threatened her children, and then I got death threats for a couple of weeks? She’s a real peach! Just kidding, she’s a sociopath.

Now the Washington Post did a fawning profile for their Style section, thus normalizing her violent rhetoric, and refused to run the comments from people who understand who she really is:

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1432356942689685505.html