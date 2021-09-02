People have no idea how much Russian propo they’ve been consuming since 2015:
I wonder what it could all mean… 😏
Far-Right Propagandist Turns up in Moscow After Jan. 6 | Southern Poverty Law Center https://t.co/MXD85ubLIn
— LB (@LincolnsBible) September 1, 2021
The governments of Russia and China are modeled after Mussolini’s Fascist state of Italy (Roman Catholic Church).
Fascist General Jack Keane of the propaganda outlet FOX is, like FOX, pro-war, rah! rah! rah!
Warmonger Keane also works for AM General which manufactures humvees for the Defense Department.
Conflict of interest.
FOX is corrupt, goose stepping General Keane is corrupt, and the military is corrupt.
So why did Pelosi and the Democratic House passed a $778 billion military budget yesterday?