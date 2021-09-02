Expand the Court, Joe. NOW

0 shares Share

Biden: "My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right." Jimmy Malone: NOW, what are you prepared to do?https://t.co/ptbfSBvJ7l — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 1, 2021

Jen Psaki says Biden will wait for the ongoing Supreme Court reform committee process to “complete” before he makes any assessments on changes to the court. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 1, 2021

Per the EO, “the Commission shall submit its report to the President within 180 days of the date of the Commission’s first public meeting.” The first public meeting was June 30th, so if my math is right their deadline for a report (query whether that’s completion) is Dec. 27th. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 1, 2021

Can you imagine what news hosts and reporters would be saying if the Taliban started giving out bounties to those who reported to them anyone trying to help a rape or incest victim terminate their pregnancy, so they could punish them? Seriously, can you imagine?#TexasTaliban — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) September 1, 2021