Tornado alley

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

This is the “particularly dangerous storm” tornado that was headed my way last night. Fortunately, it didn’t hit me. I was listening to tornado warnings for hours last night. Thanks, global warming deniers!

This is literally five minutes from my house:

MUST SEE 👀 A camera captured a #tornado heading directly for the Burlington Bristol Bridge in New Jersey Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/3E2lfGklRl — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 2, 2021

Eyewitness News cameras captured what appears to be a very large funnel cloud in Mantua Township, Gloucester County, as "large and extremely dangerous" tornadoes were spotted across the region. DETAILS: https://t.co/fWXhuiD9KH pic.twitter.com/ohjAkC1MJr — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) September 1, 2021