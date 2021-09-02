This is the “particularly dangerous storm” tornado that was headed my way last night. Fortunately, it didn’t hit me. I was listening to tornado warnings for hours last night. Thanks, global warming deniers!
This is literally five minutes from my house:
MUST SEE 👀
A camera captured a #tornado heading directly for the Burlington Bristol Bridge in New Jersey Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/3E2lfGklRl
— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 2, 2021
Eyewitness News cameras captured what appears to be a very large funnel cloud in Mantua Township, Gloucester County, as "large and extremely dangerous" tornadoes were spotted across the region. DETAILS: https://t.co/fWXhuiD9KH pic.twitter.com/ohjAkC1MJr
— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) September 1, 2021
More of the damage in Mullica Hill on Marvin Lane. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/xPV038CNnp
— Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) September 1, 2021
These images in New Jersey are unbelievable! @News12NJ #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/Wd4HMajgwQ
— Brittany Miller (@Brittm_tv) September 2, 2021
2 thoughts on “Tornado alley”
Thanks to climate change the mid-Atlantic states and the Northeast will be experiencing tornadic activity similar to Kansas, Mississippi and Alabama.
Meteorologists say that most areas will continue to receive the same total annual rainfall.
But there will be longer periods of dry weather followed by very heavy precipitation falling in a short time.
Well Toto, It looks like you’re in Kansas after all.