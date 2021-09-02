Tornado alley

~ susie

This is the “particularly dangerous storm” tornado that was headed my way last night. Fortunately, it didn’t hit me. I was listening to tornado warnings for hours last night. Thanks, global warming deniers!

This is literally five minutes from my house:

2 thoughts on “Tornado alley

  1. Thanks to climate change the mid-Atlantic states and the Northeast will be experiencing tornadic activity similar to Kansas, Mississippi and Alabama.

    Meteorologists say that most areas will continue to receive the same total annual rainfall.
    But there will be longer periods of dry weather followed by very heavy precipitation falling in a short time.

