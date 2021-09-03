But come on, they seriously thought we’d leave usable military equipment?
The Taliban is ‘disappointed’ that equipment left behind by U.S. forces is unusable
Half the population of Afghanistan lives below the poverty line.
14 million of the 38 million Afghans are food insecure.
US taxpayers spent $2 trillion on a war in Afghanistan that lasted for 20 years.
Who got the $2 trillion?
The 50% of Afghanis living in poverty don’t appear to have gotten much of that $2 trillion.
Neither, it seems, did the 14 million Afghans who don’t get enough food to eat every day.
It’s no wonder the Taliban were able to win over so many hearts and minds and take over the country in a flash.
Ghani was corrupt, the Afghan government was corrupt, and both the Afghan military and the US military were corrupt.
I guess Trump told them he would. You know to sweeten the deal. He says he’s so good at deal making.
The fucking moron.