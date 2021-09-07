This is slavery. In NY, forced to mass produce hand sanitizer. Not allowed to use it. In California, risk their lives to stop wildfires. Not allowed to become firefighters. In Louisiana, filled sandbags to save homes. Left in cages when storm hit. https://t.co/XkwZMfwaS1
— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) September 5, 2021
One thought on “Horrible”
Entergy Corporation supplies most of Louisiana’s electricity.
All 8 of the companies feeder lines into New Orleans failed during IDA.
Entergy wants $2 billion to fix the broken down grid.
This is the third hurricane to hit Louisiana in 16 years and after each storm Entergy wants another $2 billion to repair its broke down grid.
Entergy is a privately owned for-profit corporation that should be converted into a public utility.
This new public utility should construct multiple micro-grids so that everybody’s lights don’t all go out at once.
Texas should do the same with its for-profit electric monopoly ERCOT.