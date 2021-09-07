Horrible

~ susie

Published by susie

Horrible

  1. Entergy Corporation supplies most of Louisiana’s electricity.
    All 8 of the companies feeder lines into New Orleans failed during IDA.
    Entergy wants $2 billion to fix the broken down grid.
    This is the third hurricane to hit Louisiana in 16 years and after each storm Entergy wants another $2 billion to repair its broke down grid.

    Entergy is a privately owned for-profit corporation that should be converted into a public utility.
    This new public utility should construct multiple micro-grids so that everybody’s lights don’t all go out at once.

    Texas should do the same with its for-profit electric monopoly ERCOT.

