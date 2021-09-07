The road to January 6, 2021 (and lower) starts on September 11, 2001. A national tragedy was a pivot point, as America's leaders manipulated fear for oil-soaked militarism abroad and xenophobia, repression at home
One thought on “20 years later”
According to Anne Applebaum in her “The New Puritans,” “Societal codes are changing in America” and in the process there have been excesses on both the Right and the Left.
Ms. Applebaum’s grievances seem to be focused on the growth of anti-Capitalist thinking in America.
The privileged never appreciate it when their ox is gored because it always costs them money and power.
There wasn’t much about White Privilege in Appelbaum’s essay.