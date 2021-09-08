NEWS: Damning new email shows Heather Bresch, daughter of Joe Manchin, played a direct part in EpiPen price inflation scandal, according to just-released court documents https://t.co/ewG8hiWEXq
— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) September 7, 2021
One thought on “The family that grifts together”
Manchin’s poll numbers are dropping like a stone in West Virginia.
Democrat Tom Malinowski (NJ) and Big Lie Party Alex Mooney (WV), Jim Hagedorn (MN) and Mike Kelly (PA) are all being investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Malinowski and Kelly for insider stock trading and Mooney and Hagedorn for misappropriation of campaign funds.