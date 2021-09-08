This is an incredibly bizarre statement. When asked why sex assault victims who get pregnant have to carry to term under TX law, first Abbott says they have 6 weeks to get abortion, then says he is going to eliminate rape by arresting all future rapists. pic.twitter.com/OYFH11xT1G
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 7, 2021
Oh, and also this:
Breaking: Texas Gov Abbott has signed sweeping GOP voter suppression bill #SB1
In Texas you can carry a gun without a permit & citizen bounty hunters can ban abortions but you can’t drop off your mail ballot or register to vote online
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) September 7, 2021
One thought on “Department of Pre-Crime?”
The Texas abortion law was written by a protege of Justice Antony Scalia for the Federalist Society.
Jonathan F. Mitchell’s Texas abortion law is diabolic in its intentionally opaque and vague language.
As written Mitchell’s law violates both the Texas and the US Constitution.
The cherry on top is the part about vigilantism and $10,000 bounties.