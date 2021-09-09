This is must-watch stuff.

"In this short film, Laine and Parakkal reflect on why people are inclined to adopt a narrative unsupported by evidence. Their explanation draws a chilling line between 9/11 'trutherism' and the 'Big Lie' of 2020." https://t.co/j4dyOLe7VC

— Brian P. Hickey (@BrianPHickey) September 8, 2021