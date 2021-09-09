This is must-watch stuff.
"In this short film, Laine and Parakkal reflect on why people are inclined to adopt a narrative unsupported by evidence. Their explanation draws a chilling line between 9/11 'trutherism' and the 'Big Lie' of 2020." https://t.co/j4dyOLe7VC
— Brian P. Hickey (@BrianPHickey) September 8, 2021
One thought on “The beginning of the end for facts”
All advertising is bullshit. Including political advertising. It is what it is.
When the news media—-FOX, OAN, Newsmax, and others—-become nothing more then continuous advertisements, then we all have a problem.
There is no balance when the punchline of every “news” story is pro-war propaganda, because then everything becomes a conspiracy theory.