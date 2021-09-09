One thought on “The beginning of the end for facts

  1. All advertising is bullshit. Including political advertising. It is what it is.

    When the news media—-FOX, OAN, Newsmax, and others—-become nothing more then continuous advertisements, then we all have a problem.

    There is no balance when the punchline of every “news” story is pro-war propaganda, because then everything becomes a conspiracy theory.

