TrumpWorld's Brazilian vacation: Does Jair Bolsonaro plan his own Big Lie? || Via Salon https://t.co/ERFOftlsGM
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) September 9, 2021
One thought on “Exporting facism”
All of Trumps top Fascist/Leninist thinkers are helping Bolsonaro to steal the next election and/or push him to declare martial law and rule as a despot.