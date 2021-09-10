Two students in one South Carolina school district died of COVID on the same day. One was 15-years old. The other was 9-years old. https://t.co/ZqZBvoyH7p
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 9, 2021
One thought on “May the politicians rot in hell”
Big Big Party politicians and members should all burn in hell.
The verdict on the Democrats is still to be decided.