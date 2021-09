SCOOP:

Biden has told Schumer & Pelosi that he's prepared to pressure moderate Dems to change the filibuster in order to pass a new voting-rights law.

“Chuck, you tell me when you need me to start making phone calls,” Biden said, per a source.

Read:https://t.co/KsMc8mnzTI

— Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) September 12, 2021