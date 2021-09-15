I wrote about 20 years of Jake Tapper's "how will you pay for it" schtick and how it only targets social welfare programs that benefit the poor and vulnerable and never the wars Tapper clearly thinks are righteous and should continue. https://t.co/jizu08hgZB
— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) September 14, 2021
One thought on “That’s how you spot the Very Serious People”
Warmongers like Tapper, Scarborough, and everyone appearing on FOX, OAN, and Newsmax are all worked up about the $85 billion in weapons and other military “stuff” left behind when we exited Afghanistan.
These Fascist liars and propagandists insist that because of Biden’s failures and incompetence the Taliban are now the world’s 4th best equipped army.
Right behind the US, Russia and China one supposes?
Much of the more advanced weaponry left behind was irreparably damaged before we left.
Most of the the other $85 billion in weapons fell into the Taliban’s hands when the 350,000 man army trained by Halliburton threw down their guns and ran away.