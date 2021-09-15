If only his supporters knew how to read

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

First on CNN: Two days after the Capitol riot, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs took top secret action to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to order a nuclear strike, Bob Woodward's new book says https://t.co/lr16tejBVU — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 14, 2021

‘Peril,’ by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, reveals that Gen. Mark A. Milley called his Chinese counterpart before the election and after Jan. 6 in a bid to avert armed conflict. https://t.co/HrzQywmYKt — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 14, 2021