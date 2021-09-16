Cable news bobbleheads knock themselves out, trying to spin this as Bad News For Democrats:
CNN PROJECTION: California Gov. Gavin Newsom survives Republican-backed recall effort and will remain in office https://t.co/FsCDAUHk79 pic.twitter.com/stutArLzP7
— CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2021
California is a good news story for Democrats and a bad news story for Newsom and his personal political ambitions.
In other news, Moscow Mitch said yesterday that the Big Lie Party will not support an increase in the debt ceiling.
The debt ceiling wouldn’t need to be increased if every bill passed through Congress were fully paid for.
Including the bill authorizing the military to spend $738 billion, or more, each and every year.
That’s a total of $7.4 trillion over 10 years.
The Democrats want to pass a $3.5 trillion Human Infrastructure Bill.
The bill will be paid for by increasing taxes on the rich and corporations.
Democrats want to invest $350 billion a year ($3.5 trillion over 10 years) on the poor and middle-class, but Joe Manchin says “No way Jose.”
Yet, warmongering, corporatist Joe Manchin has no problem borrowing $738 billion a year to maintain a military which is capable of killing everyone on the planet in a matter of hours.
$350 billion a year to lift people up.
$738 billion a year to kill lots of people quickly.
The choice seems pretty straightforward to most sane Americans who care about their country doesn’t it Sinema?