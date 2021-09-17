With an unidentified pipe bomber still at large, the security measures in D.C. this weekend make sense. But the threat is spreading to other venues.
H/t @jaredlholthttps://t.co/ZmN6rVbKLS
— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) September 16, 2021
One thought on “Let’s see if anyone shows up”
As long as counter-protestors stay home, tomorrow’s gathering will come off as a sick and silly joke. Go traitor Trump!