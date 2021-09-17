Who crossed that line first?

Now that we know the FBI did not conduct a real investigation into Beer Bong Brett, and yet Brett still felt entitled to rule against precedent? I’m not feeling too sympathetic.
I was talking to a friend last night who works at the Post about why the editorial board has gone even more neo-con than usual. Ugh. It’s a company town, and they’re the company newsletter:
Via @PostOpinions: The abortion rights protest at Justice Kavanaugh’s home crossed the line https://t.co/sqM4ks1dGc |
— joshua epstein🏳️🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼💻🇺🇸 (@thejoshuablog) September 15, 2021