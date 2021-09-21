Smaller fish

0 shares Share

Just In: The DOJ Office of Public Affairs is reporting that an indictment was unsealed today against two veteran GOP operatives. Jesse Benton and Doug Wead schemed and conspired to solicit and funnel money from a Russian national into the RNC to get a photo/meeting with Trump. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 20, 2021

Jesse Benton was Mitch McConnell’s campaign manager, and completely coincidentally, got a pardon from Trump! He’s also married to Ron Paul’s granddaughter.

Doug Wead is a gay-hating Assemblies of God preacher, so he’s probably a closet case.