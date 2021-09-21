Smaller fish

~ susie

Jesse Benton was Mitch McConnell’s campaign manager, and completely coincidentally, got a pardon from Trump! He’s also married to Ron Paul’s granddaughter.

Doug Wead is a gay-hating Assemblies of God preacher, so he’s probably a closet case.

 

Published by susie

