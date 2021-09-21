Oh yeah, I remember this guy

Typical Trump appointee:

Under Trump appointee’s reign at the Voice of America, "’It was wanton destruction, & shocking disregard 4 the most basic civility …Political staff targeted & terrorized career staff & others. It is hard to overstate the climate of fear & dread…” 1/ https://t.co/hKtQywfd5b

