Typical Trump appointee:
Under Trump appointee’s reign at the Voice of America, "’It was wanton destruction, & shocking disregard 4 the most basic civility …Political staff targeted & terrorized career staff & others. It is hard to overstate the climate of fear & dread…” 1/ https://t.co/hKtQywfd5b
One thought on “Oh yeah, I remember this guy”
How true.
The FBI’s Christopher Wray, Chairman of the JCOS General Mark Milley and Post Office General DeJoy are all traitor Trump appointees who also need to be asked to resign by Biden because they are incompetent.
Speaking of incompetent.
Where is VP Kamala Harris?
Didn’t Joe Biden put Harris in charge of our southern border?
From the looks of things “down on the border” Harris seems to have been out to lunch.
Also, how did 15,000 Haitian’s, some of who left Haiti 5 years ago, all come together under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas within a few days of one another?