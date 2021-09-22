One thought on “Hounding Joe

  1. Apparently Biden and Manchin are no longer all that civil with each other.
    Democratic-Republican Senator Chris Coons (DEL) is acting as the go-between.

    It’s too bad that some Democratic Senators—Manchin, Sinema, Carper, Coons and a few other Blue Dogs—-are so beholden to corporations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *