SPOTTED: “FORCE A SHOT ON US… WE FORCE A SHOT ON YOU.” 😳
Clear threats and incitement to violence at the Lewis Country Store on Old Hickory in NASHVILLEhttps://t.co/01d3Nmr13e pic.twitter.com/vIxif2N8ma
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 21, 2021
One thought on “Southern man”
If the sign outside of any business displays a skull with a six-shooter on either side, then it’s probably not a good idea to stop and shop unless you’re strapped.
For some in the South the Lost Cause will never die.
682,653 Americans have died from Covid-19 or one of its variants thus far.
333.5 million people live in America in 2021.
The 1918 Spanish Flu claimed the lives of 675,000 Americans.
103 million people lived in America in 1918.
Because we have a vaccine Covid-19 is 66% less deadly then the Spanish Flu was based on total population.