BREAKING: The Trump campaign knew days after the 2020 election that wild claims of voting machine tampering — pushed by Sidney Powell and others allied with Donald Trump — were not true, court filings show.
https://t.co/LlprTB1X6N
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) September 21, 2021
One thought on “Of course they knew”
The ‘old’ Republican Party is 100% responsible for the administration of traitor Trump.
For their trouble the ‘old’ Republican Party morphed into the Big Lie Party.
The Big Lie Party supports authoritarianism, big and small lies, violent insurrectionists, coup attempts, and traitor Trump.
Josh Hawley, Mo Brooks, Ted Cruz, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz and so on.
If the Democratic Party can’t beat violent, lying, authoritarian insurrectionists who support coup attempts and love traitor Trump then they deserve to lose in 2022.