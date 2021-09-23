Army officer who says he's resigning rather than get the covid vaccine admits to Hannity he's taken all the other Army vaccines, such as smallpox and anthrax, but is refusing the covid vax because "this is really about the freedom of the American people." pic.twitter.com/CkK9c3UjIz
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 23, 2021
One thought on “Look at this clown”
This military guy is a clown, but not nearly as big a clown as the Big Lie Party’s Jim Jordan (OH) who said yesterday that “Biden hasn’t done anything right” and should quit.
Biden must be doing a pretty good job if slugs like Jordan think that he “hasn’t done anything right.”
His fellow traitors Josh Hawley, Mo Brooks, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and the rest probably agree with Jordan’s assessment.