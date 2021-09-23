Look at this clown

  1. This military guy is a clown, but not nearly as big a clown as the Big Lie Party’s Jim Jordan (OH) who said yesterday that “Biden hasn’t done anything right” and should quit.

    Biden must be doing a pretty good job if slugs like Jordan think that he “hasn’t done anything right.”

    His fellow traitors Josh Hawley, Mo Brooks, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and the rest probably agree with Jordan’s assessment.

